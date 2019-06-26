Head of Motor Vehicle Division Resigns over Crash That Killed 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The head of the Massachusetts motor vehicle division has resigned for failing to terminate the commercial driving license of man whose collision with a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead.

Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven counts of negligent homicide and was ordered to remain in preventive detention in New Hampshire, with a judge saying his driving record poses a potential danger to the public and himself.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in a statement that the RMV failed to act on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about a May 11 incident involving Zhukovskyy that should have cost him his license. As a result, she accepted the resignation of Erin Deveney.

Connecticut prosecutors say Zhukovskyy was arrested May 11 in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor after failing a sobriety test. His lawyer in that case, John O'Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge.