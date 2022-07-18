Have You Seen Betty White’s Horror Movie Set in Maine?

Movies Filmed in Maine

Maine is a beautiful state with natural landscapes that make for picture-perfect movie backgrounds. Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston skated across the pond in Deering Oaks and a recent movie was filmed entirely right here in the Old Port. You won’t be surprised to see images of Camden popping up on the TV screen or scenes of our rocky shores with lobster boast cruising by.

The state also has a lot of character, history, and old wives' tales that make not only a good scenic backdrop but an interesting place to base a movie’s setting. I was surprised to recently learn about a Betty White movie that was entirely set in Maine because the title is “Lake Placid”, which, isn’t that in New York?

Lake Placid, A Betty White Movie in Maine

The movie wasn’t actually filmed here in Maine but the entire setting of the movie is based in a fictional town with a lake called Black Lake in Aroostook County, Maine. According to IMDb, the movie was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, New York, and has scenes of Camden here in the Pine Tree State.

The Rated R horror movie has a bit of action and comedy tied in and is essentially Jaws with a crocodile. The premise is pretty much just a man-eating crocodile terrorizing people in this Maine town but the main character, legend Betty White, has a bit of a secret and is an extremely interesting character. Our beloved actress is actually on the croc’s side, not the cops.

Betty White’s Character

The beloved actress plays Mrs. Delores Bickerman, a widow on Black Lake who feeds the croc and has an interesting relationship with the 30-foot creature. I don’t want to give anything away in case you want to watch the film yourself but I will say it’s an extremely fun character to watch Betty White shine through.

Mrs. Bickerman boasts everything we love about Betty’s acting: her sweet side, her naughty cursing side; she has a bit of a pottymouth while also putting on a sweet, innocent, motherly facade. It’s all sides of Betty White we love, adore, and miss.

If you like the movie Jaws, then you would probably like this 1999 film. It’s only 1 hour and 22 minutes (as movies should be!!) and Betty White steals the show. There are also some other great actors you may recognize, like Bridget Fonda, Bill Pullman, and Oliver Platt, just to name a few.

IMDb has it listed with a 5.7/10 rating but I’ll let you be your own judge.

28 of the Best Movies Set In Maine Ranked