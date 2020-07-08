Happy 104th Birthday Acadia National Park!

July 8th is one of Acadia National Park's birthdays! 104 years ago today, President Woodrow Wilson signed a Presidential Proclamation to establish Sieur de Monts National Monument for its connection to Samuel de Champlain and the “topographic configuration, the geology, the fauna and flora of the island ... are also of great scientific interest” (Proc. No. 1339).

On February 26, 1919 the name of the National Monument was changed in 1919 by an act of Congress to Lafayette National Park. A decade later, on January 19, 1929, the name of the park was changed to Acadia National Park.

So, you can celebrate Acadia National Park's birthday on July 8, February 26 or on January 19! But, given the fact that it celebrated it's Centennial 4 years ago in 2016, it would be safe to assume that today, July 8th is it's 104th birthday!