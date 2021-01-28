Hall and Oates Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Hall & Oates confirmed their upcoming 2021 tour schedule, rerouting the remaining dates that were previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band's North American trek is currently scheduled to kick off April 17 in Indio, Calif., and continues April 23 in Honolulu; April 25 in Kahului, Hawaii; and May 21 and 22 in Mashantucket, Ct. Their stint featuring openers Squeeze and KT Tunstall commences Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass., and wraps Oct. 5 in Mountain View, Calif. The band's Oct. 7 stop in Portland, Ore., features only Tunstall.

You can see the dates below. Full ticket info is available at the band's website.

John Oates dismissed two popular touring strategies in a 2020 Rolling Stone interview, saying he doesn't like the idea of full-album or "farewell" runs. "I don't think we'd ever do a farewell tour," he said. "Every farewell tour I've ever heard about didn't turn out to be a farewell tour, so I don't know what the hell that means. Sure, if it's a marketing ploy, hey, why not? Everyone needs a hook. Everyone need a shtick. Whatever."

In that same interview, the guitarist noted that Hall & Oates had entered the "early, preliminary days" of a new LP, with Daryl Hall working in Europe with "some young producers he'd getting kind of energized with."

Hall then followed up on that comment in April with UCR, saying he'd worked on seven songs with Dutch producer Jett Rebel, whom he'd met while in Holland playing a festival.

"He literally just came up to me and said, 'Hey, man, I’m a giant fan of yours,' and we just started talking," Hall said. "He gave me a CD of himself, and I went back and went online and listened to what he was doing, and I went, 'This guy is really good.' I started contacting him and we had email conversations."

Hall also noted that he's been "channeling himself" on his latest music: "I think of my own catalog and my own songs, and that can go a lot of different directions."

Hall & Oates 2021 Tour Dates

April 17 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 23 - Honnolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center

April 25 - Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 21 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

May 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation

Aug. 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 1 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 3 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center