Half of All Mainers Have Received at Least the First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

According to the Maine CDC's Monday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 65,914 an increase of 305 since Sunday. 48,462 of those cases are confirmed while 17,452 are deemed probable.

One new death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 803. 1,938 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 111 are currently hospitalized with 44 in intensive care and 24 on a ventilator.

672,281 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 635,152 are fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 47% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 50% who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. Over 1.2 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

On May 13, Governor Mills announced that Maine was updating its public health guidance to lift all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings effective May 24. Face coverings must still be worn in public indoor settings.

Governor Mills has renewed the State of Emergency in Maine through June 12, allowing Maine to continue receiving federal funding and using available resources to respond to COVID-19.