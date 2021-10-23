Slash Reveals ‘Intense’ Guns N’ Roses Tour Restrictions

Guns N’ Roses were subject to “intense restrictions” during their most recent tour, guitarist Slash revealed.

The group were determined to ensure that none of them contracted the coronavirus on the road, which would have led to the cancelation of concerts, leaving fans disappointed.

“Guns just did a U.S. tour, which was a lot of fun,” Slash told Radio Bob in a recent interview (available below). “ It was great because you had all these crowds that were super hungry for live gigs. And so it was a very energetic tour.” He continued: “At the same time, we also had a lot of intense restrictions. We didn’t have any kind of aftershow guests – no guests whatsoever – and we never left the hotel pretty much the entire time. And everybody just had to really keep it together so that we didn't have somebody get sick and have to postpone the tour and all that kind of stuff. But we made it through unscathed. So it was good.”

Asked how he’d dealt with his own lockdown, he said: “I stayed really busy the whole time… I was either recording or jamming; I had a million things going on.… I did that by design because I couldn’t possibly sit still for that long!” He added that the work had included “Guns N’ Roses stuff… a bunch of outside sessions… and worked on movie stuff.”

He also completed work on his fourth solo record, which arrives in the near future. “We recorded it completely live,” he explained of the LP which once again features Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. “The only real overdubs we did were some background vocals, percussion and a couple of harmonies. And that’s the first time I’ve really had that opportunity to record everything live at the same time, in the moment, so it’s got a certain kind of energy to it; a certain kind of urgency that makes it different from the other records.”

Watch Slash on Radio Bob