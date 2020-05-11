Guns N’ Roses Make Announcement on Summer Tour Plans

Guns N' Roses will not be traveling to Europe this summer, with the band making an announcement stating that the shows will not be happening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the fate of those shows still seems to be up in the air, with the band commenting that they are working with promoters, venues and the respective countries to determine the next steps.

GN'R Fam: Sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience. We will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon ...

The summer European tour was expected to kick off May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, with dates scheduled through June 27 in Dublin, Ireland. Stay tuned to see what steps the band takes to reschedule or cancel the shows.

The group had already pushed their South American shows to November and December of this year in a previous announcement. Meanwhile, no official word has come yet on the band's mid-to-late-summer North American tour, which starts in July and also features Smashing Pumpkins on several shows. Keep up with all the band's touring plans here.