Guns N’ Roses Recruit Smashing Pumpkins for Six 2020 Tour Dates

Just a few days after announcing their 2020 North American tour, Guns N' Roses have revealed the opener for six shows on the run — '90s icons Smashing Pumpkins.

The Pumpkins will join GN'R this July in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C., East Rutherford and Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at noon local time. See Guns' entire North American tour route below.

Guns N' Roses Not in This Lifetime reunion tour kicked off in Las Vegas in 2016, and ended in Sin City in late 2019. As they began announcing shows for 2020, they dropped the tour name, implying that the upcoming shows are no longer a "reunion," and that Slash and Duff McKagan are in for the long haul. According to Live Nation's promotional video for the tour, this is the beginning of the "next chapter" for the rockers.

While we don't have a definitive timeline for new Guns N' Roses music, according to several of the members, material has been recorded. Smashing Pumpkins, however, have plans to release a conceptual double album at some point later this year.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 North American Tour Dates

July 04 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 08 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park*

July 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park*

July 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre*

July 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park*

July 18 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium*

July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*

July 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

July 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 29 – Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 02 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 05 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Aug. 08 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

Aug. 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

Aug. 26 – Missoula, Mont. @ Grizzly Stadium

* = with Smashing Pumpkins