Guns N’ Roses to Reschedule 2020 North American Tour Dates

Another day, another tour postponement announcement. Guns N' Roses recently announced that their 2020 European tour dates were off, and now they've confirmed they will have to reschedule their North American route as well.

"GN'R fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," the band posted on their social media. "We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized and all tickets will be honored accordingly."

For those ticket holders who prefer a refund, visit livenation.com/refund to explore all options.

GNR had several tours booked through 2020, including a run through South America in addition to Europe and North America. They did perform twice this year, however — once in Miami at the Super Bowl Music Festival, and once in Mexico City right before the coronavirus started causing worldwide event cancelations and closures.

The band's tour announcements earlier this year teased that 2020 was going to signify "the next chapter" for them, but for now that chapter will have to wait. Stay tuned for the updated tour itinerary and any further announcements.