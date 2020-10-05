Guns N’ Roses Announce Pinball Machine Co-Designed by Slash

Guns N' Roses are getting in the pinball game, with guitarist Slash adding his own special touches to a new Guns N'Roses Pinball machine from Jersey Jack Pinball.

The game was catered around the lineup from the band's "Not in This Lifetime" tour, with live concert footage appearing on the screen as you play.

Game features include a real drum stick ramp, a platinum record spinning toy, guitar pick spinners, hand sculpted toys and articulating spotlights. Plus, it's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. And you can listen for an in-game Guns N' Roses soundtrack that includes 21 full-length studio master recordings, all blasting through the 120 Watt 2.1 stereo sound system.

JJP game designer Eric Meunier worked with co-designer Slash to give gamers a true rock and roll experience. There are three versions of the game, a standard version, a limited edition version and the collector's edition version, with the price going up as more features are added.

The Standard Edition, which is going for $6,750, includes:

Monsterized Roadsters Cabinet Art Package

Black Textured Powder Coat

Blood Red Plastic Set

Hand-Drawn Monsterized Band SE Backglass

Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock

200+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs

Full Band On Stage Illuminable Toy

3 Flippers

Bright White LED Controllable Hotrail Lighting

Laser-etched Glowing Fender Bass Ramp Decoration

Jersey Jack Pinball

The Limited Edition game, priced at $9,500, comes with:

GNR Tour Poster Cabinet Art Packages

Red Brick Powder Coat

Blood Red Plastic Set

Individually Numbered and Limited to 5000

350+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs

Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock

4 Flippers

Individually Controllable RGB LED Hotrail Lighting

Triple-Kinetic Diverter Fender Bass Head Mini Playfield

Triple Path 4-String Bass Ramp Wireform

2 Full Motion Articulating RGB LED Stage Spotlights

High Hat and Cymbal Interactive Drum Kit Pop Bumper Toys

Analog + Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity

Shaker Motor

Invisiglass

Jersey Jack Pinball

And the Collector's Edition, which is going for $12,500, features:

Appetite for Destruction Mirrored RadCal Cabinet Art Package

Appetite-Purple Powder Coat + Laser-cut Cabinet Trim

Purple Emotion Plastic Set

Hand Drawn Band vs Barron CE Mirrored Backglass

Individually Numbered and Limited to 500

600+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs

JJP Sparkle Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock

4 Flippers

Individually Controllable RGB LED Hotrail Lighting

Triple-Kinetic Diverter Fender Bass Head Mini Playfield

Triple Path 4-String Bass Ramp Wireform

2 Full Motion Articulating RGB LED Stage Spotlights

High Hat and Cymbal Interactive Drum Kit Pop Bumper Toys

Analog + Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity

Shaker Motor

Invisiglass

Signature Card Signed by Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash

Drumstick Ramp Signed by Frank Ferrer

Unique CE-Exclusive Playfield Artwork featuring JJP Sparkle

Individually Controllable RGB LED Under & Rear Cabinet Lighting Kit

60Watt JJP Sound Bar with Individually Controllable RGB LED Lit Topper

Rose Flowers Action Button Sculpture

COMA Outlane Ball Save Physical Lock-up Feature

Jersey Jack Pinball

You can go ahead and place your orders via the Jersey Jack Pinball store, and check out a trailer for the Guns N' Roses Pinball game below.

Jersey Jack Pinball's "Guns N' Roses Pinball" Game