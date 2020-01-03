Guns N’ Roses Fan May Face Legal Action Over Song Leaks

2020 is not off to a good start for some. Rick Dunsford, the Guns N' Roses superfan who was banned from ever seeing the band play again in the fall, may face legal action over the song leaks that happened a few months ago.

Toward the end of the summer, Dunsford caught wind of a storage locker full of unreleased GN'R material that was located in Virginia. The locker belonged to former Geffen Records executive Tom Zutaut, who signed the band over 30 years prior, so Dunsford made the trip and paid $15,000 with a few other fans to buy the music.

The band's management learned of the transaction and offered to pay Dunsford back the $15,000 to regain possession of the songs. They signed an agreement, and the deal was done. However, 97 of the songs started leaking on the Internet about a month later.

According to TMZ, Universal Music Group, which owns the rights to the music, sent Dunsford a cease and desist letter and are threatening to sue him for violating the agreement.

The Guns camp are aware Dunsford isn't entirely at fault, though — they're pointing fingers at Zutaut for making the material available, too. "It is tremendously disappointing, sad, and unfortunate that a record executive involved with the band in their early years found it appropriate to auction off the unreleased materials owned by his former employer," said a representative of the band.

Back in October, Dunsford made the argument that other copies of the music had been sold to various people, implying that someone else initiated the massive leak and that he is simply the scapegoat to relieve the situation. Regardless, he's still banned from ever seeing his beloved band perform again.