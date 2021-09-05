Guns N’ Roses Get Cut Off During BottleRock Festival Performance

Guns N’ Roses’ headlining set at the BottleRock festival in Napa, Calif. was cut short Saturday night (Sept. 4) after the band went past the event’s strict curfew.

The group was rocking through “Paradise City” - with special guest Dave Grohl - when the power was shut off by festival organizers.

Things had started out well for the GNR, beginning their performance with “It’s So Easy,” before later blazing through such classic hits as “Mr. Brownstone,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain.” Cover songs were sprinkled throughout the set as well, including the expected renditions of Wings’ “Live and Let Die” and Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” and a less-expected cover of the Stooges “I Wanna Be Your Dog.”

After 21 songs, the band exited the stage, only to return for an encore featuring some notable surprise guests. First, Pink joined the band for a rendition of “Patience”. Then, Grohl stroled out to perform alongside GNR for the night’s finale, “Paradise City.” They only got approximately three minutes into the song before the power was cut. Despite this, the band continued rocking out and finished their set, the audience singing along at the top of their collective lungs.

Watch video of the performance below.

It’s poetic that Grohl was on stage with Guns N’ Roses when the power was pulled. His band, Foo Fighters, memorably had the same thing happen to them at the same festival, when BottleRock cut their final song short in 2017.

“When we took over the festival, we made a deal with the city of Napa and the community that we would honor some of their concerns and deal with some of their concerns. One of which was, hey we can’t have noise past 10pm,” BottleRock CEO Dave Graham said during a radio interview at that time.

Clearly, the experience wasn’t negative enough to stop Grohl from returning. Foo Fighters are headlining this year's Sunday lineup.