Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’

Guns N’ Roses covered the classic AC/DC song “Back in Black” during their June 7 performance in Sevilla, Spain.

It only took a few seconds for the fans in attendance to recognize the song. The tune’s famous opening guitar riff generated a roar from the crowd, with the audience singing along to much of the track.

For the most part, GNR stayed true to the original with their rendition, save for some epic guitar solos thrown in by Slash. The surprise cover was the seventh song of the evening, which saw the band perform a 26-song set in total.

Watch footage of Guns N’ Roses’ rendition of “Back in Black” below.

This marks the second time recently that GNR have mixed an AC/DC tune into their set. The group covered the Australian rockers’ “Walk All Over You” during their June 4 concert in Portugal, the first stop of their 2022 tour.

Back in 2016, Axl Rose toured with AC/DC, filling in on vocals while singer Brian Johnson dealt with career-threatening hearing problems. Rose fronted AC/DC for several shows during the tail end of the Rock or Bust world tour, with “Back in Black” unsurprisingly making it into every night’s performance.

Guns N’ Roses will continue their 2022 European trek with a stop at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 11. From there, the group winds through 11 additional countries, eventually concluding the tour leg on July 15 in Hanover, Germany. GNR has further dates in South America, Mexico and Australia scheduled later this year.