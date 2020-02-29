Greenville Girls Upset Southern Aroostook to Take State Crown

Townsquare Media

The Greenville Lakers upset the previously undefeated Southern Aroostook Warriors Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class D girls state basketball championship.

Greenville, led by Halle Pelletier with 23 points was able to slow down the Warriors running game and keep perennial scoring threat Makaelyn Porter to just 5 points. Cami Shields and Madison Russell led the young Warriors squad with 8 points apiece.

The Lakers played five seniors for the entire game: Morgan Noyes, Halle Pelletier, Bianca Breton, Tiegan Murray and Jessica Pomerleau.

Southern Aroostook, the two-time defending state champion, finishes the season at 22-1.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Girls, Greenville
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top