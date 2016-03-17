Top 10 Green Songs

9

From: 'Blue' (1971)

It may seem odd at first that this particular green song comes from an album named 'Blue' – at least, until you realize the sadness at the core of its lyrics. Joni Mitchell wrote "Little Green" as a chronicle of the child she was forced to give up for adoption back in 1965. "I conceived in art college at the age of 20, near the end of term," Mitchell told the Los Angeles Times. "The main thing at the time was to conceal it. The scandal was so intense. A daughter could do nothing more disgraceful. It ruined you in a social sense. You have no idea what the stigma was. It was like you murdered somebody." Happily, the article reveals, Mitchell was reunited with her daughter in 1997.