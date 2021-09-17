Great White Shark Freya Pinged Just Off The Coast Of Stonington

There's a great white shark sniffing around just off the coast of eastern Maine. Welcome to town, Freya.

Yes, we know it's a common occurrence in the Cape Cod area, but here in this area of Maine, it's still new to us. We've always had a feeling that a great white shark or two made its way into the waters of Downeast Maine, but there was really no way to tell for sure.

Nowadays, organizations like the Great White Shark Conservancy in Massachusetts work hand in hand with the Maine Department of Marine Resources both tagging sharks and then setting up acoustic listening devices in the water to register the shark's movements, mostly in southern Maine.

Then there's Osearch Shark Tracker, which is another organization that tracks previously tagged great white sharks.

Today, the Osearch Shark Tracker website tells us that Freya, a female great white shark weighing 883 lbs. and a little over 11 feet long is about 10 miles off the coast of Stonington, about halfway between Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven.

Freya has traveled almost 1500 miles in the past 105 days and was most recently just a mile or two off the coast of Cape Elizabeth in southern Maine.

Back in mid-August, another great white shark named Charlotte was pinged between Schoodic Point and the Petit Manan Lighthouse, and we suspected that she was in town for the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival.

So anyway, what's Freya doing out there hanging around between Vinalhaven and Isle au Haut? More than like just rooting around, gobbling up a seal or two, and maybe even a few crabs or lobsters as well.

Welcome to Maine, Freya!

