We May Not Be Able to Travel Internationally, but we can Go Back in Time

Right now, with travel being, well complicated and summer fast approaching it’s wonderful that we get the chance to time travel back to the Jurassic era. Dinosaurs fascinate every age group. Great news that Jurassic Quest is coming back to Gillette Stadium.

When Can We Go to Jurassic Quest?

The hugely popular event featuring more than 70 huge animatronic dinosaurs including the megalodon will return to Gillette Stadium from June 18 to July 11 according to boston.com. Get your tickets ahead of time because demand was so high for this event last year that they added an extra 10-day event last September to accommodate the huge demand. The drive-thru event is a real deal if you are taking a party of four or more. At just $49 per vehicle, and you can have up to 8 people in your vehicle, it’s a good bargain for an adventure the kids will never forget.

Science-Based Exhibit

When I was a kid, the pictures of dinosaurs in my books were pretty boring looking. I remember the Brontosaurs who was depicted with his tail on the ground. Turns out they got it all wrong. According to a press release reported by boston.com “Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.” Research has come a long way on dinosaurs so why not take the kids on an adventure that is educational and fun?

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born