Great Games of The 2020 New England Patriots Schedule

The Pats may not face off against TB12 this season, but there will be plenty of great match ups to look forward to. Here are some that I've circled!

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sunday, September 20th VS The Seahawks

Sunday Night Football in Seattle? Yes please!

The Patriots will certainly have their work cut out for them as they face off against 'The 12th Man' (CenturyLink Field one of the loudest places on earth)

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have an infinite grudge against The Pats due to their loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX but I think Couch Belichick will properly prepare his mostly untested team (he always does) and this game will be competitive right until the end.

Sunday, October 25th VS The 49ers

The Return of Jimmy G!

How can The Patriots keep up with Mr Garoppolo and the defending NFC Champs? This will be a blow out right?

WRONG.

The Pats will be at home, coming off a bye week and therefore will have 2 full weeks to prepare for San Fran.

Also, Jimmy G 'looked shook' at the end of that Super Bowl and I think his shrinking confidence will be a factor with the rowdy crowd at Gillette. Even if there are only 9000 fans there, they will loudly remind him how bad he was in THE BIG GAME.

Monday, December 28th VS. Buffalo

This Monday Night Football game could very well determine WHO will win The AFC East.

The Patriots have literally OWNED the Division title. ELEVEN STRAIGHT YEARS.

If Buffalo intends on winning the East for the first time since 1995? (hee hee) They need to take it from the defending champs in their house. And as we all know, Gillette Stadium will not be a hospitable location for that attempt.

Should be a really fun season!