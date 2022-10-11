Graham Nash to Release Compilation With Estranged David Crosby

Graham Nash said he misses and appreciates David Crosby, despite being locked in a bitter war of words with his estranged former bandmate for the past several years.

Nash, one-quarter of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young supergroup, has curated a new compilation album that features him and Crosby singing vocal harmonies with several of their musical contemporaries. The album does not yet have a title or release date.

"It starts with us singing on [Stephen Stills' 1970 solo hit] 'Love the One You're With,' then on Jackson Browne's [1972 hit] 'Doctor My Eyes' and James Taylor's [1975 hit] 'Mexico,'" Nash recently told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "It finishes off with me and David singing 'You've Got a Friend' with Carole King [in 1993] at the Universal Amphitheatre [in Los Angeles]."

The irony of that last song choice is palpable, as Nash and Crosby have been on bad terms since before Nash announced the end of Crosby, Stills & Nash in 2016. "You asked me if there’s more of CSN? My answer is 'no,' and that's very sad because we're pretty good," Nash told the Dutch magazine Lust for Life. "But I don't like David Crosby right now. He's been awful to me these last two years, just fucking awful." The acrimony remains, as Nash told CBS Sunday Morning last year, "Stephen and Neil [Young] and I are great. We talk often. We don't talk to David."

Still, Nash admitted he misses his old songwriting partner. "The truth is, I do miss David," he said. "I think he's really a great musician, totally unique, and we made a lot of really good music together in our lives.

"But, as with brothers, sometimes you argue and that [can wreck] your relationship. That's what happened to David and me. But look at the music we made together."

Nash was quick to clarify that the new compilation album does not signal a reunion with Crosby. "This record has been in the works for about five years," he said. "I put it together, compiled it and made a great album cover for it. I think anyone who hears it will say, 'Holy shit, this really is a great record!'"

Crosby is also staying busy, having recently announced the release of his first-ever live album and accompanying concert DVD, David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre. The set is due out Nov. 25, and Crosby previewed it with a live rendition of "1974."