Governor Mills Quarantining After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

According to WMTW, Maine Governor Janet Mills is in self-imposed quarantine after potentially coming into contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to Mills' reps, she plans to quarantine at the Blaine House through December 12th, 2020. They say that the governor feels fine and is not showing any symptoms.

It is believed that the possible exposure came from a member of her Executive Protection Unit. That member of the team developed symptoms on November 30th. Mills' exposure to that team member was limited to ten minutes, in a vehicle, while they both wore masks.

For those who don't know, the Executive Protection Unit, or EPU, is the security team protecting the state's governor. The term is also frequently used to refer to the security teams for city mayors.

Governor Mills intends to continue to carry out her duties, virtually, throughout the duration of her quarantine.

We wish her, and the ill member of her EPU, all the best.

