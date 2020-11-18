Governor Mills Not Considering A “Lockdown”

In today's Maine Centers For Disease Control press conference, Maine Governor Janet Mills said that she was not considering another "lockdown" as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the points she made was that, given the fact that a new federal government stimulus package has not come through, it is not feasible to impose a "lockdown" or another "stay at home order". Many of those affected by such a "lockdown" are hourly workers whose jobs would be closed (or, hours cut) in such a situation.

Mills called upon the members of the "current administration" to push a new stimulus package through.

Even though she said that there would not be another "stay at home order" or "lockdown", Mills did say there could be more safety mandates, or stricter mandates, on the way. She did not say when we could see those new mandates.

Additionally, Governor Mills asked that people think about whether or not they really need to do something particular. Whether you need to see your friends, whether you need to go hang out with friends at a restaurant, whether or not you really need to go back to the stores for that one extra item, whether you really need to have family and friends over for Thanksgiving.

