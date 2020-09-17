Governor Mills Announces Maine Ranked First In Nation For Economic Recovery

In today's Maine CDC briefing, Governor Mills announced that CNN Business and Moody's Analytics ranked Maine first in the nation for economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as of September 11. According to the report, Maine is operating at 93% of where it was in early March to which the analytics company contributed to Maine's low COVID-19 case count and robust real estate market.

"Simply put, we can't have a healthy economy if we don't have healthy people," Mills said.

The Governor also announced that she has signed a curtailment order to maintain budget stability for fiscal year 2021 in the face of a projected state revenue shortfall. The order leaves that state's rainy day fund untouched, without state employee layoffs or cuts to education.

The latest numbers released Wednesday by the Maine CDC show that the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 4,962, an increase of 21 since Wednesday. 4,458 of those cases are confirmed while 504 are deemed probable.

There were no new deaths reported of an individual with COVID-19, keeping the total at 138. 436 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 12 are currently hospitalized with 5 in critical care and no patients are on ventilators.

4,317 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 10 since Wednesday. The total number of diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 is 507, an increase of 11 since Wednesday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 negative tests is 353,986 with a 14-day positivity rate of 0.5%.

The Maine CDC has determined that there are 177 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths of an individual with COVID-19 associated with a wedding with around 65 guests at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on August 7. That wedding reception outbreak is linked to an outbreak at the York County Jail where 82 cases have been reported.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through October 1, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

An executive order remains in place requiring large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities to enforce the state's face covering requirement.

The counties where businesses are be required to enforce the face covering requirement are Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York as well as the more populated inland cities Bangor/Brewer and Lewiston/Auburn.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.