Goodwill – Reopening Plan & Donation Protocol

I didn't realize how much Goodwill stores being closed would impact me not so much as a buyer but I do make a ton of donations over the course of the year, clothes, household goods, etc. Since I am way behind in this, I decided to track down some info so I can start to get things in my life back on track. Here's what I found out....

According to the Goodwill of Northern New England website:

"The Rockland, Belfast, Augusta, Topsham, Ellsworth, Waterville, Maine stores are open for public donations and the front of store starting on Wednesday, May 13. The rest of the Maine stores will open on June 1. This date is subject to change.

Hours of operations will be changed as follows:

Stores: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sundays.

Attended Donation Sites: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays"

How things are donated will be changing also. According to the website there will now be a touch-less donation protocol...

"There will be labeled bins outside your usual store donation site. You will sort your donations into the correct bins. The bins will be:

Soft items: These include clothing, shoes, linen, and accessories such as belts and purses

Hard items: These would be your household items, books, toys etc …

Glass and breakable: Easily breakable items, or items made out of glass

No oversized items at this time and no donation receipts, there will be a scanable QR code at all locations"