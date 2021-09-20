Imagine one day, you're on top of a new bridge being constructed, taking photos from a vantage point few will ever have the chance to occupy. And the next day, you're along side a newly paved stretch of highway that was just completed, getting to take the first pictures of the freshly laid tar, before anyone else drives on it.

Get our free mobile app

If that appeals to you, and you're qualified and interested, the Maine DOT would like you to apply for a job! According to the Maine DOT Facebook page, Maine Department of Transportation is looking for a photographer/videographer to help document project and inform folks through social media, about what's happening with the DOT across the state.

The job listing, which is available through MDOT's "Creative Services Department" and can be found, to review and even apply for, on the Maine.gov website. The add says says the right person will not only be able to take still photos, but also videos:

"This position is also responsible for providing various audio/visual services to the department including event audio/visual technical support and coverage, photography and video production, filming and editing, graphic design and desktop publishing, video and web conferencing setup and support, and electronic presentation support. These products and services are used for event signage and support, marketing and advertising collateral, project documentation, department internal and external publications and web presence, internal training products, and public relations purposes."

The salary ranges from $18.60 to about $25 bucks an hour with benefits. But if you're interested, you'll have to apply quickly, as the job post closes September 23rd.

25 Bangor Then and Now Photos From Google Street View Take a look at how Downtown Bangor, the Waterfront, State Street, Stillwater and more areas of Bangor looked years ago compared to today using Google Street View archives.