Gonzalez Homers Twice Red Sox Beat Twins 5-4 Play Rays Friday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

Marwin Gonzalez homered twice against his former team and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 4 strong innings for the Red Sox on Thursday, as Boston beat Minnesota 5-4 in Spring Training action.

Gonzalez, starting at 2nd homered once from the left and then again from the right, driving in 4 runs as he hit a sole homer in the 1st inning and then a 3 run homer in the 5th inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez who missed all of 2020 because of a COVID heart related issue, made his 2nd start of the Spring, and went 4 innings, allowing just 1 run. He struck out 6, didn't walk a batter and gave up 5 hits.

Matt Barnes and Josh Taylor each pitched 1.1 innings. Neither allowed a hit with Barnes striking out 2. Colten Brewer pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up 3 hits and 3 runs including a homer, while striking out 3.

Boston will play host to Tampa Bay Friday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Red Sox will send Garrett Richards to the mound for his 3rd start of the Spring. He's 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA this Spring, having struck out 3 in 4 innings pitched.

The Red Sox open the regular season in 20 days when they play host to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, April 1st at Fenway Park. Hear all 162 Regular Season games on 101.9 the Rock.