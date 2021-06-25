Golfing for Comfort in Presque Isle

The annual Aroostook House of Comfort Golf Classic was recently held at Presque Isle Country Club. The tournament, which was formerly the Logan Graves Memorial Tournament began in 2013 as a benefit to the hospice home in Presque Isle. The 2020 tournament was called off last year due to the pandemic.

For many people the idea of hospice care can be an uncomfortable topic and discussion. There was a huge need for a quality hospice facility for many years in Aroostook County and a local couple took on the task. Rick and Nancy Duncan had a vision to bring hospice care to residents of Aroostook County while easing the financial burden on families as loved ones approach the end of their lives.

Picasa/JC Take look at the Townsquare Team this year. The team finished 3rd place net.

This past year my family had journey that took us to the Aroostook House of Comfort. I have known the Duncan's my entire life and when it was time for my family to make the decision to take our father to AHOC we did not know what to entirely expect. What seems like a daunting task is made easy by the House of Comfort. They handle EVERYTHING! I mean every detail that comes when someone is at the end of life is taken care of by the staff at AHOC.

Our journey took us to the AHOC during the pandemic when restrictions were at their most strict. The staff found ways to adjust to the mandates and still made our experience first class and comfortable. In total we had a 3-day journey with AHOC and I can't recommend this hospice facility enough to do it justice. This is a cause you will see me behind each and every year. If you'd like to learn more about AHOC you can go to the Aroostook House of Comfort website and follow them on Facebook.

