Golf Cards Save You Money at Local Courses

Presque Isle Country Club

The Presque Isle Country Club is a great course for all levels and abilities. It will challenge the more skilled golfers and allow new golfers to learn the game. The 18-hole course has great amenities like a restaurant, lounge and pro shop full of gear. There’s also a private reception area that can be rented for parties and events like corporate golf outings. The championship course is located in Presque isle at 35 Parkhurst Siding Road.

Caribou Country Club

The Caribou Country Club is located on Route 161, just north of the downtown area. It’s nine holes with 3,206 yards. This is the spot where the Cary Classic golf tournament takes place. The Caribou Country Club was designed in the 1970’s by the famous architect Geoffrey S. Cornish. The course is challenging to the best golfers and a great place to learn for newer golfers. There are great accommodations such as the pro shop and lounge. Rental space is available for private parties and corporate outings and events.

Fort Kent Country Club

Get your golf card for the Fort Kent Country Club. It’s a 9-hole course that challenges the most experienced golfers and is ranked as one of the best in Maine. The greens are well maintained and give you a chance at a great score. The course is 3,300 yards with a par of 36. The club house is inviting with breakfast, lunch and dinner served. You can grab a drink after your round and go over your game with friends. The Fort Kent Country Club is located right next to the canadian border in the St. John Valley. It’s open all the way to October 31.

