Suspect Arrested in NY Serial Murders, 1 Victim Was From Maine

A man suspected of killing as many as 10 women, including one from Maine, in the Gilgo Beach, New York area is now in custody.

When Did the Murders Take Place

In May 2010, a woman named Shannon Gilbert went missing on Long Island. The search for Shannon would lead police to discover skeletal remains of four women, wrapped in burlap, along Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, Long Island. Over the next 10 years, more bodies would be found of people believed to be victims of the same killer. In all, the deaths of as many as 7 women, 1 male, and a toddler have been connected to the so-called Gilgo Beach Killer.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was the Victim from Maine?

One of the four victims found wrapped in burlap was from Maine. 22-year-old Megan Waterman was originally from Scarborough but had been living in the New York area and working as an escort through ads on Craigslist. In the Spring of 2022, police released a surveillance video of Waterman that was recorded at the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge, New York on the night she disappeared. Police said they believe that when she left the hotel on the day the video was taken, she was going to meet her killer.

What Do We Know About the Suspect?

This week, a New York resident was taken into custody at his home in Massapequa Park. The New York Times reports Rex Heuermann is an architect who has worked in Manhattan. Little more is known about him, at this point, or what led police to his door. More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

The Scary Stories of 10 Maine Multiple Murderers & Their Victims Let's explore some of the darkest stories from Maine's criminal history.