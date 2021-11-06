George Harrison’s Childhood Home Up for Auction

The Liverpool house where George Harrison spent 12 years of his childhood will be auctioned this month.

The three-bedroom building, located at 25 Upton Green in the suburb of Speke, was the site of early Beatles rehearsals. While it's been significantly refurbished over the years, some original features remain from 1950-1962, when the Harrison family lived there, auctioneers Omega said.

"George will have learned to play the guitar in this house and the photos of the group gathering there in the early 1960s are amazing," said Omega spokesperson Paul Fairweather, adding that it was "truly an honor" to be hosting the auction on Nov. 30, when the house is expected to sell for up to £200,000 ($270,000).

Some of the pictures can be seen in the video below.

The lot listing describes the sale as a "truly unique opportunity to own the property where George spent his formative years and that played an important part in helping the Beatles flourish soon after the Harrison family moved in 1962. Whether you want to live here yourself or be able to share the space with fellow fans this represents an excellent investment opportunity."

The listing continues: “A number of original features from George's time at the property still remain and include the bath, sink, some original doors, hanging rails in wardrobes and outbuildings complete with original doors and decor. In addition to this, the vendor will also be including a large kitchen dresser unit that was found in the outbuildings and would have originally been in the kitchen when George and his family lived there."

Harrison's 25 Upton Green home previously went up for auction in 2014 and sold for £156,000, or approximately $210,000.

