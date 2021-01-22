Genesis Share Preview of 2021 Reunion Tour Stage Show

Genesis have again postponed their reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

But they also gave a preview of what their stage setup will look like when concerts are able to take place.

“We’re ready, but the world isn’t ... yet!” the band tweeted. "Genesis are rescheduling their April U.K. and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September."

The announcement was accompanied by a 50-second video that showed Genesis performing "Behind the Lines," the opening track from 1980's Duke. The trio of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are augmented by longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer and Collins' son Nic on drums.

Genesis had originally planned to go on the road between November and December 2020, but they pushed those dates back to this spring due to the coronavirus. The new dates are part of their first tour since 2007, when Collins returned to the band after 15 years.

You can see the new dates below.

Although nerve damage limits Phil Collins' ability to play the drums, he said last year that he was hoping to be able to get behind the kit during the shows. "I'm gonna be doing my best to play some bits on the tour," he told the BBC. "I've gotta start really seriously thinking, but I have already been working out what I'm gonna do and what songs to play on."

But he also admitted that it was a problem getting Rutherford and Banks to allow the younger Collins, who's still a teenager, to replace longtime sideman Chester Thompson. It wasn't until they saw Nic perform with his father in 2017 at London's Royal Albert Hall that they were convinced.

Genesis, 'The Last Domino?' Tour 2021

Sept. 15 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

Sept. 16 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

Sept. 18 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland, SSE Arena

Sept. 20 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 21 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 22 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 24 -- Manchester, England, Manchester Arena

Sept. 25 -- Manchester, England, Manchester Arena

Sept. 27 -- Leeds, England, First Direct Arena

Sept. 28 -- Leeds, England, First Direct Arena

Sept. 30 -- Newcastle, England, Utilita Arena

Oct. 1 -- Newcastle, England, Utilita Arena

Oct. 3 -- Liverpool, England, M&S Bank Arena

Oct. 4 -- Liverpool, England, M&S Bank Arena

Oct. 7 -- Glasgow, Scotland, SSE Hydro Arena

Oct. 8 -- Glasgow, Scotland, SSE Hydro Arena

Oct. 11 -- London, England, O2 Arena

Oct. 12 -- London, England, O2 Arena

Oct. 13 -- London, England, O2 Arena