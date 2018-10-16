Why Gene Simmons Hates Kiss’ ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’

Gene Simmons says he resented the way he had to sing while performing Kiss' May 1979 hit “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

The single remains controversial among fans because it found Kiss adopting a disco beat, while rumors persist that “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” was written after Paul Stanley made a bet that it would be easy to write a disco hit in a short space of time. Regardless, the gold-selling song shot to No. 11 and remained part of their set list for decades.

“Paul Stanley comes in and he says, ‘Did you write any songs?,’” Simmons later told OK magazine. “I go, ‘Oh yeah. I’ve got one called “Almost Human.” … How about you, Paul?’ He goes, ‘I’ve got one – “Tonight.”’ ‘Oh, that’s cool. What’s the next line?’ ‘I’m gonna give it all to you.’ ‘Oh yeah, I know what “it” means. I know exactly what you mean.’”

Simmons’ carnal delight was soon tempered when he asked Stanley what was needed from him for the song.

“Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do. … You’re killing me! Really? I’m gonna sing like my grandmother?” As a result, Simmons said “I hate playing that song to [this] day. Stadiums full of people jump up and down like Biblical locusts, they go nuts, with tattoos and grills on … they’re all jumping up and down and I’m going, ‘Do, do, do, do do … ’ Kill me now!”

Asked if he could ever warm to the track, Simmons replied: “Well, how about you sing that song? You’re a girl. I wanna sing guy stuff.”

