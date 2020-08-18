Kiss’ Gene Simmons Selling Hollywood Hideaway for $2.2 Million

Kiss star Gene Simmons is putting a Hollywood Hills retreat - which includes a "breathtaking, panoramic" view of Los Angeles - on sale for $2.2 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the three-level house below. According to the Los Angeles Times, Simmons purchased it for $1.45 million in 2013.

"This four-bedroom, two-bath split-level home features seemingly endless 360 views that span the downtown skyline, Hollywood sign, Griffith Park Observatory, Santa Monica Mountains, Beverly Hills, Trousdale, Santa Monica and the Pacific Ocean," reads the property's listing on Compass. "Mind-blowing walls of glass blast the most breathtaking panoramic views of Los Angeles into an open and airy floor plan with two welcoming living spaces."

In March, Kiss were forced to postpone the remainder of their 2020 End of the Road farewell tour as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band recently announced plans for a North American tour scheduled to kick off on Aug. 18, 2021. Still, Simmons promised in April that the band wouldn't return to the road until coronavirus threats disappeared. “We’re gonna go back once it’s safe, once there’s a cure," he said. "We would never put our fans in danger, or ourselves.”

He also shrugged off the financial losses the band had incurred as a result of the postponed tour. “So what? You’re talking about single mothers and families who live from check to check," he said. "The people who actually put on these concerts – the security people, the road crews, all that stuff – this is survival. The folks in and around the infrastructure are the people who are suffering the most.”