Take a look inside Gene Simmons' $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has kissed his California home with a water slide and tennis court goodbye and has moved to Las Vegas. Here's a tour of Gene Simmons' former mansion in Beverly Hills, which he just sold for $16 million.

Look Inside: Gene Simmons Sells $16 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Gene Simmons has kissed his mansion with a water slide and tennis court goodbye. Take a look inside Gene Simmons' $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

[SOURCE: TMZ]

Nikki Sixx's California Mansion Just Sold For $5M and It Is Sick Take a look at Nikki Sixx's former California mansion.