Gas Prices Now At A 15 Month Low – Hovering Around $3 A Gallon

You either pay attention to this, or you don’t. The price of a gallon of gas in Maine.

As stated a month ago, when last I paid attention to the price, the prediction of under $3.00 a gallon would happen was made.

And it has come true.

And if it’s not under $3.00 a gallon it is getting closer and closer with each passing day.

Just like today has an extra minute of daylight compared to yesterday, the cost of a fill up at the gas station is inching towards $3.00 a gallon, and less.

Actually as of yesterday there were 8 stations in Maine that were under $3.00 a gallon already. This from Gas Buddy.

From AAA, the average cost of gas in Maine was $3.46 per gallon. That is 4 cents higher than one year ago. But 44 cents lower than a month ago, when that prediction of falling 20 per cent was suggested.

Remember it was about 15 months ago that the prices at the pump started to rapidly rise.

And it was not, that long ago that we were paying $5 a gallon either.

So things are going in the right direction Santa has to get the sleigh gassed up and ready to go for another year. No, hold it. No gas. On Dasher, On Dancer, On Prancer and Vixen, On Comet.

Hopefully the lower gas prices will begin to transform into lower prices at stores, since most things are delivered by truck, and it would stand to reason that prices might erode a bit since those that are sending the products costs are going down because of the lower gas prices.

Hope.

We can always hope.