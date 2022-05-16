Those Receiving State Aid in Maine Can Visit The Beautiful Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens At No Cost

It's not easy to find family fun at low to no cost outside of a playground run these days. Times are tough for many right now and it's such a blessing to be able to make family memories without breaking the bank or sacrificing. Not to mention that invaluable feeling of being like everyone else. Those that have financial struggles often feel shame surrounding their situation.

One of the most popular and beloved destinations in Maine is the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. The Gardens are filled with lush, stunning, colorful flowers, beautiful water fixtures, fairy houses, a butterfly house, a bee exhibit, and the Guardians of The Seeds aka the giant trolls.

Kids and adults alike love seeing the beautiful scenery and enjoying the beautiful exhibits. And of course, hunting for the next troll.

Thomas Dambo Thomas Dambo loading...

Thanks to a program called Gardens for All, if a family is eligible for SNAP/EBT, WIC, Medicaid, or MaineCare programs or are otherwise unable to meet the price of admission, they can still visit the garden according to the Maine Botanical Gardens website. No stigma, no neon sign over your head, just an opportunity to enjoy to take in the fun and beauty like everyone else.

And this offer is not just one visit either, these guests can obtain up to 6 day passes. You just need to reserve your time and day in advance.

For more details and to schedule your visit, head over to their website here.

Be sure to pass the information along so that all Maine families that wish to explore the gardens this year may have the opportunity.

