Game Wardens Recover Oregon Kayaker in Swanville Lake

Maine Game Wardens spent Wednesday searching for a kayaker who went missing in Swanville's Swan Lake.

UPDATE: The body of Christopher Friedrich was recovered from Swan Lake, in Swanville, on Monday, June 14th. Searchers spent six days searching for the 41-year-old, who was found in 30 feet of water, about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch.

Christopher Friedrich, 41, of Springfield, Oregon was reported missing by his girlfriend, who called the Waldo County Sheriff's Office at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. A local camp owner on Swan Lake had also notified authorities of an overturned kayak, with some personal belongings. The kayak was traced back to Friedrich and his vehicle was located at the Swanville Boat Launch. Officials say his last contact with family members was on Saturday evening, June 5th. The Warden Service Dive Team searched the lake on Wednesday, using sidescan sonar but, at last report, had not located Friedrich.

It's been a deadly week on Maine's waterways. Two young men drowned on Messalonskee Lake on Monday, when they were unable to swim to their pontoon boat which had been moved by the wind. Two other men, swimming with the victims, made it safely to the boat. The body of a commercial fisherman was recovered Tuesday from the Medomak River. And a 13-year-old Lewiston girl has died from her injuries, after she was rescued from the Androscoggin River while swimming with family and friends.

Wardens are cautioning swimmers and boaters that the water is still dangerously cold, even though the air temperature has been hot and humid. In these types of cold water conditions, it's very easy for swimmers to become overwhelmed. Officials say it's important for everyone to recognize the cold temperatures, and factor in their own abilities before going into the water.

We'll update this story when more details become available.

