Galleck Sentenced to 8 Years in Bangor Fatal Beating 

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to a fatal beating in Maine that was captured on his cellphone, but not saved, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Bangor Daily News reports 30-year-old Donald Galleck was sentenced on a manslaughter charge following a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in the 2018 death of Jason Moody.

Galleck apologized to Moody's family in court Friday. Friends and family of Moody described how they've been affected by his death. They said that the sentence wasn't long enough.