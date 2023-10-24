Start planning now for how you'll entertain your family when they visit over the holidays, so you can show them that you live in a fun state.

Are There Really a Lot of Things to Do Here?

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland, because there are fun things to do, great sights to see, and some of the friendliest people anywhere. When I was growing up, we always had company, so I got used to looking at my town as a tourist attraction.

Is the List Limited to Bangor?

The holidays are coming up fast, so it's time to start thinking about how you're going to entertain those family members who come to visit. I spent a little time imagining myself as a tourist in Maine, particularly in the greater Bangor area and asked myself what I'd like to do. But I expanded outside the area a little too, because day trips are a lot of fun.

There are a variety of things to do on this list, with some that are great for families, some aimed mostly at kids, and some that are strictly adult attractions. Put it all together and you'll have some happy family members who think you're the perfect host.

What If I Don't Have Family Visiting?

Of course, you might want to be careful. If you have family visiting that you're really not excited about having return, you may not want to make their visit too fun. (just kidding) Even if you don't have family visiting, there are some great suggestions here for making winter a lot more entertaining.

10 Cool Places in Maine to Take Visiting Family Over the Holidays

