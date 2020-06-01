Fryeburg Fair Cancels For 2020

According to a post on their Facebook page, Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic, the Fryeburg Fair, has cancelled for 2020.

In part, the post says:

"We understand the fiscal role Fryeburg Fair plays in our community and the economic impact our event has on the many businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs, farmers, landowners and individuals in our community and this decision did not come easy. We wish to express our gratitude to everyone for their continued support. It is because of our fairgoers, campers, employees, vendors, exhibitors and agricultural partners that Fryeburg Fair has enjoyed a long and wonderful history. It is with this same partnership we plan for a bright future. Thank you."

They do intend for the fair to resume in 2021. The dates for next year's fair will be October 3rd through October 10th.

Around since 1851, the Fryeburg Fair has (at least in recent times) acted as the wrap-up to the Maine agricultural fair season .