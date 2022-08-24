Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine

Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine.

In an Instagram post, Drew simply said,

i went back to Maine.

Welcome home Drew.

Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.

They kinda disappearted for a while after 2019. They layed off social media and took over a year to record their latest album, So Far So Good with the hit, 'High'.

In that time off they worked on their image. They were starting to become a band that people loved to hate (Nickleback anyone?). They were starting to get a reputation as bro-dudes taking shots of tequila. An article in Billlboard back in 2016 pretty much sealed the deal, with Drew telling the magazine,

We rage every night. My mom’s going to hate reading that, but she already knows.

But that was 2016 Drew. 2022 Drew told Showbiz CheatSheet.

I remember reading that and thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is what people are going to think of us,’ and ‘Do we come off this way? I don’t want to be this person, you know?’ That was the biggest thing. The guys we read about there, I was like, ‘I don’t like these guys.’

Part of losing that frat-boy rep is coming to Maine to get grounded. We'll leave the light on Drew.