Free Meals for Veterans at Caribou VFW

Free meals will be given out to veterans at the VFW in Caribou, May 14 from 2 pm – 6 pm.

Members from 222 Cares will be there offering meals for a 14 day supply to any vet.

Go to 222cares.org resource page and click the ‘Feeding Veterans’ link. Fill out the form and show up at the Caribou VFW, Thursday between 2- 6 pm. Call (207) 852-0946 if you need assistance filling out the form or if you have any questions.

222 Cares is also offering free meals at other locations around Maine. They posted May 12 on their Facebook a list of locations and the times across the state.

The VFW in Caribou, Maine, Aroostook County, is located at 9389 Van Buren Road.