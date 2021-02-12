FREE Fishing Weekend Is Now FREE Fishing Week!

A few days ago, I talked about how Ice fishing is all the rage during the cold Maine winter months. How until very recently, we haven't had cold enough weather to produce enough ice for safe fishing. Well, the cold temperatures finally arrived long enough to form a thick layer over most ponds and lakes.

If you're new to ice fishing and want to give it a try, or may you only like to fish a day or two a year, this is the perfect way for you to do just that. Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced that this weekend, February 13th and 14th, is the first of two days of FREE fishing weekends in Maine. The other happens during the summer months.

Good news for those that want to give fishing a try for more than just a day or two. According to News Center Maine, Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order and FREE Fishing weekend just turned into a whole week. Saturday, February 13th, it gets kicks off, and it will wrap up on Sunday, February 21st.

The FREE fishing week is open to anyone who registers HERE (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked). Aside from fishing without a license, all other laws and regulations apply on these days.

And as always please please please be sure to take extra caution anytime you're on the ice, and if it doesn't look safe, it probably isn't.

