Free Fishing Weekend in Maine, June 5 & 6, 2021

It’s a free fishing weekend in Maine Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

There are guidelines, rules and laws to abide by. You can fish without a license while all other regulations apply. If you’ve had your license suspended or revoked you can not fish, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Maine has an abundance of great fishing with over 32,000 miles of rivers and over 6,000 lakes and ponds. You can catch brook trout, salmon, bass and other types of fish. June is a good month to reel in both warm water fish such as bass or perch and cold water fish as well.

Click here for more info and tips on the best fishing.

Some guidance as you and your family and friends enjoy the free fishing weekend - make sure you “leave no trace” in nature after your visit. In other words, the Maine Warden Service says to carry out all that you carry in.

Other important things to keep in mind is where you park - don’t block paths or roads and use designated areas or park in public places.

Respecting private property is essential. Make sure you have permission or you are allowed to fish where you go.

Be aware of the weather under all conditions. The heat can be brutal and a quick thunder and lightning storm can be dangerous.

Don’t forget repellent for the mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs and insects.

Always let others know where you are going and when you will return.

Keeping some of the fish you catch is a good thing. It helps maintain fish populations and makes for an overall better fishery, according to the Maine Warden Service.

For more info - Click here for good fishing spots and the laws.