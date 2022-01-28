Frankie MacDonald Warns Maine of Big Storm

Big Frankie Fans

We’ve been big fans of Frankie MacDonald for years and follow his weather updates on YouTube. In fact, he’s all over the web and social media - he even has a Wikipedia site.

Be Prepared

People love Frankie because of his great delivery and he’s right about the forecast. He's also concerned about everyone’s safety.

The advice he gives is some of the best. Be Prepared. He tells you to drink green tea and have cases of Pepsi and Coke on hand during the storms. Frankie also suggests ordering pizza and Chinese food to ride out the weather.

Great Advice

Get your groceries too. Planning ahead is the theme in his reports. He talks about driving safe, charging your phone, keeping the furnace full of fuel. This is really important stuff and the checklist we all go through as a storm bears down on us.

He also goes through the list of winter items you need to stay warm - boots, jacket, gloves, hat, scarfs and even ski pants.

Watch Frankie’s Forecast

The snow coming on Saturday, January 29 is the topic of this report from Frankie. He goes over different parts of the state and says we should see 12 to 18 inches of snow in some parts of Maine.

Talking about Frankie’s forecast is one thing, but seeing it is the real deal. Do what he says - be prepared.

Winter Storm Watch

We should expect snowfall accumulation from 7 to 14 inches (more snow in southern parts).

There’s a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 29 until 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, January 30.

