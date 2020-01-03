Four Newspapers in Maine To Publish Digital Only On Mondays

In an effort to save jobs, The Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal will stop publishing a printed edition on Mondays.

According to an article in the Portland Press Herald, the four newspapers published and distributed by Masthead Maine, will publish digital only editions of the papers on Monday.

Advertising revenue for the newspapers is down as readers shift to more modern ways to get their news via the internet and smartphones. Publishing the digital only editions on Monday is an effort to cut back on costs without losing jobs in the newsrooms.

Newspapers across the country are experiencing declining revenue from both advertising and subscriptions and have had to shift their strategies to stay viable in a world where technology that has put news instantly into the palm of their hands via smart phones.

The switch over to digital only editions for the Press Herald, Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal will begin on March 2.