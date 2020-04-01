Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dead at 52 From Coronavirus

A day after it was reported that Fountains of Wayne songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Adam Schlesinger had been hospitalized while dealing with coronavirus, the musician has died at the age of 52.

According to Rolling Stone, Schlesinger's lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed the news of his passing. Earlier in the week, Grier had reported that Schlesinger was sick and heavily sedated while also using a ventilator.

As a member of Fountains of Wayne, he was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal for the song "Stacy's Mom." Fountains of Wayne recorded five albums, with the tracks "Stacy's Mom" and "Radiation Vibe" being their most successful radio hits. He was also a member of the groups Ivy and Tinted Windows.

Schlesinger also got involved with film and television, notably writing the title track for the 1997 Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do.

He was also nominated multiple times and won and Emmy for his work on the music for the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The multi-talented songwriter also co-wrote songs for the Broadway adaptation of John Waters' Cry-Baby and the Broadway production of An Act of God.

Fountains of Wayne, “Radiation Vibe”

Fountains of Wayne, “Stacy’s Mom”

The Wonders, “That Thing You Do”