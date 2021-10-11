Fort Fairfield Woman Charged in Drug Overdose Death

A 36-year-old Fort Fairfield woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Fort Fairfield man from a drug overdose.

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue responded to a reported overdose on the Limestone Road around 1:00 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Matt Cummings. Emergency personnel and police attempted to resuscitate the 40-year-old man but were unsuccessful.

Following an investigation, the Fort Fairfield Police Department arrested Amanda Doody, who is suspected of supplying the man with drugs, Cummings said. Doody was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs resulting in death, Class A and violation of conditions of release. She is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton pending a court appearance.

Fort Fairfield Police Dept.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges on other suspects are forthcoming, Cummings said.

The Fort Fairfield Police department extended their sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends.

The increase in drug overdose incidents and overdose deaths in Aroostook County is on a dangerous upward trend. If you or someone you know if suffering from substance use disorder, there are resources and there is help. For more information, contact the Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC) Access Center at 1-800-244-6431.