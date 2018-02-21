Fort Fairfield Advances To Semifinals With Win Over PCHS [BOYS]

The Fort Fairfield Tigers eliminated the PCHS Pirates for the second year in a row, turning in a strong second half on the way to a 64-60 quarterfinal win in Bangor on Wednesday.

PCHS played a tough game, leading at halftime and at the end of the third quarter before going cold from the outside late in the game.

Senior Isaac Cyr took over in the second half, finishing with 27 points for the Tigers. Senior Jared Harvey added 16 points in the win, and senior center Liam McNamee finished with 12 points.

Senior Bryce Gilbert led the Pirates with 28 points. Senior Cameron Kane added 18 points.

The No. 2 Tigers (17-2) will play No. 3 Mattanawcook (1306) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor