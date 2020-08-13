Ford Recalls Almost 1/2 Million Vehicles

Ford Motor Company is issuing three safety recalls in both the U.S. and Canada. These recalls effect about a half a million vehicles, including the Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX, Corsair and Ford F-150s that will soon need to be connected to dealers for the various fixes.

The biggest recall of the three, effects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and involves the Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX apparently the front brake jounce hoses are prone to rupture, which could lead to the brake fluid reservoir completely draining, which could result in reduced braking capabilities.

According to a press release by Ford, they indicate:

"the brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate. The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash"

The next smaller recall is affecting about 3,000 of the New Ford Corsair. The problem that has been discovered is insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs, and also the toe link bracket. If not corrected, you could experience a fracture of the spring and possibly they even could separate from the vehicle.

Ford says:

"the issue can result in a condition in which the spring and bracket touch, potentially wearing away the protective coating on the coil spring. Over time, corrosion due to removal of the protective coating may reduce the full life of the spring and may result in fracture of the spring"

In the case of the F-150, the issue is an improper attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable (B+) to the starter motor. Apparently the heat generated during a vehicle start cycle and electrical arcing could lead to a fire.

Ford says:

"Due to the improper attachment nut it may not provide a secure connection to the starter or the required conductive properties. This could increase the potential for a fire"

Ford is not aware of any incidents related to any of the three recall issues. For more details CLICK HERE to view the full press release.