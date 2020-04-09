Ford Issues Urgent Recall For F150, Ranger & Expedition Models

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2020 vehicles. 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission and 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission.

A clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated. This could allow the driver to move the shifter to Park and remove the ignition key, without the transmission gear actually being in park increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it as needed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S18.

